Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Senior Officer Sells C$204,000.00 in Stock

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Douglas Owen Macarthur sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.80, for a total transaction of C$204,000.00.

Kelt Exploration Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of TSE KEL traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$6.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,174. Kelt Exploration Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$4.29 and a 12 month high of C$7.12. The stock has a market cap of C$1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KEL shares. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.75 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$7.92.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in west central Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to third party marketing companies.

