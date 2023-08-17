Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys Shares of 18,062 Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Sysco by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 818,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,557,000 after buying an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its stake in Sysco by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 67,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 11.4% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $72.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $69.22 and a 1-year high of $87.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.70 and a 200-day moving average of $74.66.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.95 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 133.27% and a net margin of 2.32%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SYY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.91.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

