Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $1.14 Million in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kroger during the first quarter worth $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.41.

NYSE KR opened at $47.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.20. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $52.00.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05. Kroger had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 30.96%. The company had revenue of $45.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

