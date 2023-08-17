Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $1.33 Million in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHX opened at $182.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $192.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.47. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.55 and a twelve month high of $255.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.47, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.71.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 108.57%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LHX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.85.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

