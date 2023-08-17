Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $1.36 Million in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 23,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,064,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,894,000 after purchasing an additional 15,639 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $9,743,662.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $403,702.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,487.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $9,743,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 310,223 shares of company stock valued at $16,401,775 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global Price Performance

NYSE CARR opened at $54.47 on Thursday. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $60.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.85. The company has a market cap of $45.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CARR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.65.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

