Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $1.66 Million in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,136,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $928,148,000 after buying an additional 493,604 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,464,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $885,059,000 after acquiring an additional 260,312 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $604,953,000 after purchasing an additional 9,854,975 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,883,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $754,843,000 after purchasing an additional 234,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,583,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $526,366,000 after buying an additional 282,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dominion Energy

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D stock opened at $48.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.45. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.74 and a 12-month high of $86.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.56.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on D shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.30.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

