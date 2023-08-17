Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New $1.31 Million Investment in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 102,768.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533,137 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Paychex by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,437,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,144,000 after purchasing an additional 699,825 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,673,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $771,164,000 after purchasing an additional 651,753 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,222,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,720,000 after purchasing an additional 524,700 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 980,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,294,000 after purchasing an additional 471,671 shares during the period. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Paychex news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 132,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total value of $15,999,245.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 459,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,289,533.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Paychex news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 132,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total value of $15,999,245.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 459,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,289,533.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total transaction of $1,373,871.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,042,049.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,916 shares of company stock valued at $26,789,753 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

PAYX stock opened at $122.50 on Thursday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.09 and a 12 month high of $139.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.21. The stock has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Paychex had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.79%.

PAYX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.87.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

