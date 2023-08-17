Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New $1.61 Million Investment in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 47,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 12,034.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $881,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,321,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $553,718,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 18,282,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $847,671,000 after buying an additional 5,504,325 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Truist Financial by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,511,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $667,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,353,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $318,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777,550 shares during the period. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $29.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $53.34. The company has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.00 and its 200 day moving average is $34.95.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.82.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Truist Financial

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.