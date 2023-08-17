Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes $1.31 Million Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $262.81 on Thursday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.12 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $257.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.14.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.08. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 22.32%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -194.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Roth Capital raised Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $234.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.24.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total transaction of $3,297,361.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,862 shares in the company, valued at $3,180,202.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 12,299 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total transaction of $3,297,361.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,180,202.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total transaction of $13,240,957.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,316 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,756.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,819 shares of company stock valued at $27,054,755 over the last three months. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

