Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at about $687,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 270.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,794,892,000 after purchasing an additional 190,889 shares in the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PH opened at $406.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $235.69 and a twelve month high of $428.16. The company has a market cap of $52.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $392.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $354.08.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PH. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $395.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $413.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $370.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.57.

In other news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 1,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.28, for a total value of $630,904.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,072.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 1,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $620,821.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,817.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 1,487 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.28, for a total value of $630,904.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,072.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,418 shares of company stock worth $4,104,307 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

