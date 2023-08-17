Keybank National Association OH Boosts Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $13,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 81.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.08.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 1.2 %

TRV opened at $165.42 on Thursday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.65 and a 12 month high of $194.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $171.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.77.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.99). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 42.60%.

Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total transaction of $1,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.