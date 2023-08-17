Keybank National Association OH Buys 12,894 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,894 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $9,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1,264.7% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Snowflake by 822.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 330,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.63, for a total transaction of $58,303,266.81. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,725,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,852,428.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $126,200.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 744,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,722,199.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 330,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.63, for a total value of $58,303,266.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,725,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,852,428.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 633,713 shares of company stock worth $112,350,424. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on SNOW. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Snowflake from $165.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.40.

Snowflake Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $149.69 on Thursday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.27 and a 12 month high of $205.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.78 billion, a PE ratio of -56.06 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.06.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.24). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.81% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. The business had revenue of $623.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

