Keybank National Association OH Cuts Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 290,803 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,626 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Corning were worth $10,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Corning by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 218,809 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Corning by 249.5% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 209,717 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,698,000 after purchasing an additional 149,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 184,451 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after buying an additional 12,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Corning news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $362,890.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,145.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $362,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,145.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $572,317.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,196.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 162,755 shares of company stock worth $5,539,783. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

GLW opened at $31.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.60. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $37.10. The firm has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.49, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Corning had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.42%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GLW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. 888 reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

