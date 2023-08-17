Keybank National Association OH Has $6.83 Million Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $6,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 8.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OTIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $362,074.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,197.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Otis Worldwide news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $576,666.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $362,074.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,197.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of OTIS opened at $85.28 on Thursday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $62.49 and a 52-week high of $91.33. The stock has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.86.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.62%. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.90%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.