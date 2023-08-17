Keybank National Association OH Has $8.14 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.16% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $8,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $791,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,239,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,029,000.

NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $58.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.72. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.04 and a one year high of $70.80.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1668 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

