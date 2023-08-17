Keybank National Association OH Has $8.63 Million Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 188,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,669 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $8,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 83,676.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,410,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,925,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400,264 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $297,581,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 109.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,892,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,694,510 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Carrier Global by 1,140.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,138,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,306,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CARR shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.65.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $54.47 on Thursday. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $60.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.85. The company has a market cap of $45.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.41.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.37%.

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $9,743,662.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $403,702.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,487.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $9,743,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 310,223 shares of company stock worth $16,401,775. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

