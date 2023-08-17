Keybank National Association OH Sells 13,318 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,318 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $11,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PNC. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $122.76 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.31 and a 52 week high of $174.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.81.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.05. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.49%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky bought 400 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,111. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.65.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

