Keybank National Association OH Sells 134 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,899 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Boeing were worth $6,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,684,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,840,881,000 after buying an additional 250,697 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,585,234,000 after buying an additional 872,795 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 734.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,359,740 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $926,140,000 after buying an additional 3,837,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,059,320 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $582,770,000 after acquiring an additional 66,006 shares during the last quarter. 60.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BA stock opened at $229.95 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.99 and a fifty-two week high of $243.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.43.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. SpectralCast restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Boeing from $248.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.07.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

