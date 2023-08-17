Keybank National Association OH Sells 19,480 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 620,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,480 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in CSX were worth $18,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 101,926.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $722,554,000 after buying an additional 23,300,381 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $621,349,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in CSX by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,768,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,324,955,000 after buying an additional 6,044,645 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of CSX by 395.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,208,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in CSX by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,626,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,177,000 after buying an additional 3,390,853 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSX. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CSX in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.21.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX opened at $30.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $60.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.21. CSX Co. has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $34.70.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. CSX had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 27.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

