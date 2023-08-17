Keybank National Association OH Sells 2,142 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,142 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $13,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 19,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM stock opened at $93.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.08. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $105.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.69.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 98.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

