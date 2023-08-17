Keybank National Association OH Sells 2,618 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,618 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $7,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 29.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 447.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 5.2% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.55.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:DUK opened at $91.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.23, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.68. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $113.67.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 224.58%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

