Keybank National Association OH Sells 3,035 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,409 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,035 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Adobe were worth $16,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Adobe by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,507,218 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,194,412,000 after purchasing an additional 123,726 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $1,757,029,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,591,503 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,545,179,000 after buying an additional 20,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,241,145 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,427,273,000 after buying an additional 13,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Adobe from $460.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Adobe from $480.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $520.26.

Adobe Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $514.49 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $552.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $234.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.09, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $503.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $415.47.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,720,115 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

