Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.19-$8.19 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.45 billion-$5.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.55 billion. Keysight Technologies also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.83-1.89 EPS.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:KEYS traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $150.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,302,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,920. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $163.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.05. Keysight Technologies has a 12 month low of $139.63 and a 12 month high of $189.45.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. VNET Group restated an initiates rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered Keysight Technologies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $190.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In related news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total transaction of $4,719,061.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 227,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,904,194.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,317,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total transaction of $4,719,061.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 227,874 shares in the company, valued at $36,904,194.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,043,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 110,226.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500,438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $256,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,078 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,160,766 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $369,642,000 after purchasing an additional 521,934 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,026,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $346,658,000 after purchasing an additional 464,655 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,264,113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $688,569,000 after purchasing an additional 302,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Stories

