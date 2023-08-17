Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Purchased by Exos TFP Holdings LLC

Exos TFP Holdings LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 101.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 15,015 shares during the quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 12.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 10,079 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 8,256 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

KMI stock traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $17.53. 1,055,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,797,145. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.26 and a 200-day moving average of $17.24. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $19.35. The firm has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 14.65%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $969,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $969,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

