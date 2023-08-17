Kinross Gold Co. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) – Investment analysts at Raymond James upped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Kinross Gold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 15th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis.

KGC has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.60 to $6.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.27.

View Our Latest Report on KGC

Kinross Gold Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:KGC opened at $4.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $5.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinross Gold

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KGC. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Natixis purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 50.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.