KOK (KOK) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $3.05 Million

KOK (KOK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 17th. In the last week, KOK has traded down 21.3% against the dollar. One KOK token can now be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KOK has a total market capitalization of $3.05 million and approximately $284,543.64 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004959 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00018094 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00018750 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 44.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00014096 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28,496.73 or 1.00060474 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000073 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK (KOK) is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00633155 USD and is down -4.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $292,061.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

