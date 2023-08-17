KOK (KOK) One Day Trading Volume Tops $229,524.58

KOK (KOK) traded down 12.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 17th. KOK has a total market capitalization of $2.95 million and $229,524.58 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KOK token can currently be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, KOK has traded 23.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004969 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00018481 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00018971 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00014179 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,878.90 or 1.00112720 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000073 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK (KOK) is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00633155 USD and is down -4.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $292,061.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

