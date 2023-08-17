Komodo Trading 9.6% Lower This Week (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 9.6% against the dollar. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000736 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a market capitalization of $28.13 million and $590,010.12 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00094380 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00049711 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00027272 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.

Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

