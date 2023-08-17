Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Stock Price Up 5%

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.66 and last traded at $22.45. Approximately 318,749 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,472,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.38.

PHG has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Koninklijke Philips from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Koninklijke Philips to €19.00 ($20.65) in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.06.

Koninklijke Philips Trading Up 4.3 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHG. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 8,687,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,231,000 after buying an additional 1,832,561 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 11.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,596,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,738,000 after purchasing an additional 873,175 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 16.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,245,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,744 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,671,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,703,000 after acquiring an additional 37,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,351,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,242,000 after acquiring an additional 302,633 shares in the last quarter. 6.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

