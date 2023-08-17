KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.02

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$10.02 and last traded at C$10.15, with a volume of 70654 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of KP Tissue from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. CIBC boosted their target price on KP Tissue from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised KP Tissue from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th.

Get KP Tissue alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KPT

KP Tissue Stock Performance

KP Tissue Announces Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of C$100.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.60, a P/E/G ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. KP Tissue’s payout ratio is -32.73%.

KP Tissue Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KP Tissue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KP Tissue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.