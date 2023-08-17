Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KTOS. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.29.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KTOS

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ KTOS opened at $15.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.44. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.30 and a beta of 0.80. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $17.31.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.93 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 25,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $349,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 347,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,848,218.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $349,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 347,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,848,218.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $76,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 203,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,480,226.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 185,992 shares of company stock worth $2,780,990. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, National Security, and commercial markets. The company develops and fields transformative, affordable systems, products, and solutions. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.