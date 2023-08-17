L & S Advisors Inc Acquires 2,607 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

L & S Advisors Inc raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,304 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 805.9% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 63.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares in the company, valued at $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.30. The company had a trading volume of 6,595,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,818,968. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.27. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $123.13.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.30.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

