L & S Advisors Inc Acquires New Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 199.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.93.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE MPC traded up $1.85 on Thursday, reaching $143.25. 1,458,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,787,981. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.85 and a 200 day moving average of $122.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.63. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.40 and a fifty-two week high of $149.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.60 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 36.33%. The company’s revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.89%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $713,662.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,213.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 8,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total transaction of $1,189,854.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,547.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $713,662.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,213.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,905 shares of company stock valued at $4,513,612. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.