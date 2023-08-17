L & S Advisors Inc Acquires Shares of 7,557 Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,557 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,752,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CNB Bank raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,341 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 247,974 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $90,310,000 after purchasing an additional 39,525 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 811 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 40,823 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,867,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $471.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $413.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $423.40.

LULU traded up $1.35 on Thursday, hitting $382.51. The company had a trading volume of 228,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,634. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $377.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $353.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.50 and a 52-week high of $394.64.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

