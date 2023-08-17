L & S Advisors Inc Buys New Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 60,587 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,938,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,873,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,295,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457,436 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,113,322 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,881,802,000 after purchasing an additional 387,696 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,316,911 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,579,321,000 after purchasing an additional 431,867 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,252,070,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,868,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total value of $1,781,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,613,481.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total transaction of $1,781,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,613,481.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,983,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,054,239.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,174 shares of company stock valued at $30,761,603 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.19.

AMD stock traded down $1.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.52. 32,847,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,700,375. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.62 and its 200 day moving average is $100.62. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $132.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

