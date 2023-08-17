L & S Advisors Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

L & S Advisors Inc boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 118.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 1.1% of L & S Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVGO traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $834.72. The company had a trading volume of 631,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,482,294. The company has a market capitalization of $344.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $923.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $870.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $720.94.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 57.63%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.05.

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

