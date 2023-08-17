L & S Advisors Inc Invests $5.29 Million in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,288,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 1,957.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 144 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in FedEx by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 146 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FDX traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $264.93. The stock had a trading volume of 539,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $270.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $251.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.16.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.87 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,597.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at $762,597.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at $14,483,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,816 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,147 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on FedEx from $228.00 to $251.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on FedEx from $261.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, August 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on FedEx from $260.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on FedEx in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.14.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

