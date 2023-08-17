L & S Advisors Inc Invests $7.49 Million in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,492,000. ASML comprises 1.0% of L & S Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ASML. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of ASML by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,087,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,965,167,000 after purchasing an additional 809,708 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter worth $307,620,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in ASML by 31,845.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 340,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,073,000 after acquiring an additional 339,477 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in ASML by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,378,000 after acquiring an additional 211,792 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its holdings in ASML by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 497,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $271,670,000 after acquiring an additional 184,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $648.59. The stock had a trading volume of 390,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,723. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $707.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $674.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $363.15 and a 1 year high of $771.98.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 79.17% and a net margin of 28.67%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 21.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $1.6281 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $6.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.76%.

ASML has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $810.00 to $785.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $730.18.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

