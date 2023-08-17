L & S Advisors Inc Makes New $4.75 Million Investment in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 54,042 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $4,747,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,668,954,000 after acquiring an additional 798,734 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 11,424,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $847,610,000 after buying an additional 509,348 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth about $510,355,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 96,256.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $429,634,000 after buying an additional 5,784,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Blackstone by 5.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,476,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $481,079,000 after purchasing an additional 297,366 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:BX traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $97.82. 616,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,417,700. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.14, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $109.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.96.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 191.52%.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso purchased 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $299,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,071,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,623,406.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $1,032,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,499,664.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso purchased 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $299,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,071,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,623,406.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 117,163 shares of company stock valued at $639,861 and sold 5,693,609 shares valued at $106,685,330. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.97.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

