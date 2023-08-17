L & S Advisors Inc Sells 1,868 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

L & S Advisors Inc lessened its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,868 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.2% of L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 23,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,332,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,832,000 after buying an additional 182,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.1 %

Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $153.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,686,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,389,753. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $158.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.23.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The business had revenue of $20.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.73%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total value of $1,985,152.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,486.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total transaction of $5,160,017.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 888 shares in the company, valued at $138,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total transaction of $1,985,152.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,486.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,038 shares of company stock worth $8,460,839 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.82.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

