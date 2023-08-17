L & S Advisors Inc Takes $4.91 Million Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 99,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,910,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Kroger by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 21,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of KR traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,766,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,115,762. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $52.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.05. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $45.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

KR has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kroger in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.41.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

