L & S Advisors Inc Takes Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 33,027 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,598,000. Salesforce comprises 0.9% of L & S Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 4,952 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 5,355 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $501,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.74, for a total transaction of $259,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at $20,838,191.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $501,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,171,018 shares of company stock worth $249,633,898 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush lifted their price target on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Salesforce from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Salesforce from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.28.

NYSE CRM traded down $1.49 on Thursday, reaching $205.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,321,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,192,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $238.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $216.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.07. The stock has a market cap of $200.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 544.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

