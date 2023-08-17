L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

L.S. Starrett Stock Up 3.2 %

SCX opened at $11.35 on Thursday. L.S. Starrett has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 3.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.48.

Get L.S. Starrett alerts:

Institutional Trading of L.S. Starrett

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of L.S. Starrett by 1.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 355,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in L.S. Starrett by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 353,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 9,121 shares during the last quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. boosted its position in L.S. Starrett by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 276,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 151,612 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in L.S. Starrett by 3.2% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 67,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in L.S. Starrett by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

L.S. Starrett Company Profile

The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gauges, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, tape measures, levels, chalk products, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for L.S. Starrett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.S. Starrett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.