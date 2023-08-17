La Comer (OTC:LCMRF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of La Comer (OTC:LCMRF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

La Comer Price Performance

La Comer stock remained flat at $2.41 during midday trading on Wednesday. La Comer has a 52-week low of $2.27 and a 52-week high of $2.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.26 and its 200-day moving average is $2.09.

Get La Comer alerts:

About La Comer

(Get Free Report)

Read More

La Comer, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of self-service stores in Mexico. The company offers perishables, groceries, and general merchandise and household products. It also operates cafeteria and fresh juices sections in its stores. In addition, the company leases real estate.

Receive News & Ratings for La Comer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Comer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.