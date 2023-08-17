La Comer (OTC:LCMRF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of La Comer (OTC:LCMRF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
La Comer Price Performance
La Comer stock remained flat at $2.41 during midday trading on Wednesday. La Comer has a 52-week low of $2.27 and a 52-week high of $2.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.26 and its 200-day moving average is $2.09.
About La Comer
