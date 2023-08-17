Lachlan K. Murdoch Buys 141,367 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Stock

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch acquired 141,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.84 per share, with a total value of $4,783,859.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,374,795.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

FOX Trading Down 1.7 %

FOX stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.93. 974,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170,854. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $34.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 16.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. FOX’s payout ratio is presently 21.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in FOX by 191.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in FOX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FOX by 2,920.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of FOX by 310.9% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.93% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

