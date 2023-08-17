LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Cuts Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) Price Target to $6.00

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Free Report) had its target price reduced by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cognition Therapeutics Price Performance

CGTX traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.55. 6,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,282. Cognition Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $3.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.94.

Institutional Trading of Cognition Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Cognition Therapeutics Company Profile

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, an orally delivered molecule modulator designed to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and bind selectively to the S2R complex for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

