Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Acquired by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 806.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,682 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,680 shares during the period. Lamb Weston makes up about 1.3% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $9,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LW. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Lamb Weston by 49.4% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth $2,598,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Lamb Weston by 3.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth $15,589,000. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LW. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.40.

Lamb Weston Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:LW traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,031,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,506. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.71. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.52. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.91 and a twelve month high of $117.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 84.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.18%.

Insider Transactions at Lamb Weston

In other news, insider Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $652,310.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,052 shares in the company, valued at $108,597.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,319 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $652,310.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,597.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $500,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,733,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

