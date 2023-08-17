Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Plans $0.85 Quarterly Dividend

Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.85 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th.

Lancaster Colony has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 60 consecutive years. Lancaster Colony has a dividend payout ratio of 50.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lancaster Colony to earn $6.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.4%.

NASDAQ LANC traded down $4.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $182.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,390. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.29 and a beta of 0.21. Lancaster Colony has a 52-week low of $143.79 and a 52-week high of $220.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.27.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LANC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,559,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,187,000 after purchasing an additional 147,890 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Lancaster Colony by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,443,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,271,000 after buying an additional 410,104 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lancaster Colony by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,079,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,518,000 after buying an additional 14,711 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 498,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,188,000 after acquiring an additional 13,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 3.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 428,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,866,000 after acquiring an additional 14,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.90% of the company’s stock.

LANC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

