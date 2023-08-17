Landaas & Co. WI ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Landaas & Co. WI ADV boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at $6,637,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,937,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,495,937. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.81 and its 200 day moving average is $37.08. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.19%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

