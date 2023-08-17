Landaas & Co. WI ADV Invests $228,000 in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,791 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,703,193,000 after acquiring an additional 24,566,978 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $1,467,351,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,375,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929,586 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 409.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,011,105 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $331,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $114,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $110.53. 1,467,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,098,490. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $152.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $123.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.22.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.88%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

